Do you believe Ranveer will be able to match Vikram's performance in the Aparichit remake?

I appreciate Ranveer's collaboration with Shankar. Working with a variety of people allows you to gain new insights and perspectives on your craft, which is crucial for your development. Shankar, on the other hand, is unmistakably unique! Whatever the final product is, and I hope it's good, he'll be a better actor for it, which can only be good for his future performances and for us, the audience.





Another point is that, while I think Ranveer is a wonderful actor, he is no Vikram. It's also pointless to remake Anniyan after it's already been dubbed. It might be a good business idea, but it's a bad one in every other way.





He has the right appearance for the part. And, thanks to Lootera, we know he can deliver a muted performance. I'm not sure if he'll be as good as Vikram, but I didn't realise Vikram was so good as the shy, innocent boy until I saw him in Anniyan, so I guess it'll have to wait and see. Hopefully, he will astound us.





What do you think?



