Do you believe the rumours of Dangal co-stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's love affair?

During the shooting of Dangal, rumours of Aamir Khan dating his younger co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh were all over the news. Nobody knew if these rumours were true or not and the audience forgot about it until today.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao officially announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. In their official statement, the former couple stated that they will remain as co-parents to their son Azad and there is no bad blood between the two. This was definitely a news that shocked the Bollywood audience as Aamir and Kiran were believed to be the ‘perfect couple’ but what’s even more shocking is the reaction of the audience!

Netizens are starting to talk about rumours of Aamir and Fatima dating again. It has been three years since the release of Dangal and there has been no news about the co-stars but some people are still blaming Fatima for the putting a strain in the couple's relationship and some are even claiming that Aamir is planning to marry Fatima. Not to forget the disgusting trolls bringing religion and Love Jihad into the matter.

Did you believe the rumours of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love affair during Dangal and do you believe them now?