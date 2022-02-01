Do you believe Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's wedding bells will ring soon?

Bigg Boss, a renowned Indian reality television show, just completed its 15th season. Tejasswi Prakash was named the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, while Pratik Sehajpal was named the runner-up. Contestant Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi's beau and another housemate, came in second place.





When the couple fell in love within the Bigg Boss house, it fueled romance rumours. Many people assumed Tejasswi Prakash and the actor were feigning a relationship for publicity purposes, but as the show progressed, the couple's obvious connection and romance grew. On and off the screen, fans adored the duo. Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash – or TejRan, as their admirers call them – became popular on Indian Twitter.





Fans aren't the only ones who like the couple's growing romance. Their families, too, appear to be on board with the couple's highly visible relationship. The paparazzi approached Karan Kundrra's parents as they were leaving the Bigg Boss house after the winner of this season's Bigg Boss was revealed, asking if they approved of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship. SP Kundrra, the former's father, gave a thumbs up, indicating his approval of the couple's courtship.





"Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If everything goes well, we will get them married as soon as possible)," Karan Kundrra's father said when asked about any future wedding vows.





Do you think they'll marry or will it end like Anusha and Karan's relationship did?