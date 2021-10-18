Do you consider Bollywood to be a close-knit family? Because I don't believe

According to reports, Ajay Devgn shot his part for the pan masala commercial on the scheduled date, while SRK cancelled the shoot. Producers were assured by Ajay that he had nothing to do with SRK's personal issues. As a result, he is unable to provide a new date for the shoot. Fair Enough

When inquired about Akshay's support for SRK, he replied, "I am not against SRK, but I also do not support it." His son has made a mistake, and now he must face the consequences. That's fine!

When asked for his support for SRK, Aamir responded, "I am not SRK's friend nor a neighbour, thus I have nothing to do with all of this."

Other incidents, in addition to the Aryan Khan case, demonstrated that Bollywood is not a family. Every person in Bollywood makes decisions and statements based on their own profit and loss. They actually despise one other. Nobody wants to see another person succeed and be happy.