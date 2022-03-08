Do you consider Rohit Shetty as one of the best director's today for commedy andaction there?

I personally love this man's creation. The director has turned a year older today! He has always made sure to tick all the boxes for a successful film. Right from Golmal to Singham, he has made sure to entertain the audience. I think he's the only actor who can make action and comedy together in one film. The talent this man carries in himself is really inspiring.

He is definitely considered as one of Bollywood's favorite directors out there. No drama, no PR stunts is what we appreciate a lot. A director who puts the audience first is very important.