Do you enjoy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's acting?

I believe she is excellent as an actor. She is pretty focused on her acting & when she performs, she forgets that she is one of the few exceptional chiselled faces. This is a real plus factor since most good looking actors have that factor on their face which says that they are all the time aware of their beauty. Aishwarya was brilliant in hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom & many more movies.





If you're asking me compared to A list actresses of now 2022 she would be above the level of daily soap actress but below the level of A list actress. She already proved it in movies like jazbaa, ae dil hai mushkil, Fanney khan but Sarabjit could be seen as a film where she performed better but has a versatile director who knows what the scene requires and can guide the cast to the requirements, then the credit doesn't fully go to her.





So ya obviously I like her work. I guess she should do more work.