Do you enjoy Disney's live-action musicals? Recommending 5 movies for you to watch

I absolutely live in the fantasy world, and Disney is the best transport facility I can ever ask for. Great fairy tales have been presented beautifully under Disney's banner. There's Snowwhite, Cinderella, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the list continues. But what I like the most is the live-action musical fantasy dramas.





Cinderella

Well, we all know the story. There's an orphan girl, Cinderella, who stays with her stepmother and step-sisters only to get exploited by them. Then, comes the prince and the ballroom dance, some magic, and a lost glass shoe. But this film starring Lily James is absolutely a visual treat. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.





Mary Poppins

'Mary Poppins Returns' features Emily Blunt in and as Mary Poppins, who is a magical nanny, takes a family on a magical adventure. This is one of my favourite movies.





Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens starring Beauty and the Beast will always be one of the movies, that is close to my heart. A musical drama about a village girl who sets out on a journey to save her father only to get captivated by the beast. Next, we know what happens.





Aladdin

Aladdin with the help of his Genie woos the princess of Agrabah, Jasmin. Aladdin is a thief but ultimately he steals the princess's heart. It's a beautiful musical drama.





Jungle Book

Jungle Book is about Mowgli and his relationship with the jungle. We know how the story unfurls and how his friends Bagheera and Balu help him grow up. It's a beautiful movie.





All of these live-action dramas to be found on Disney+ Hotstar. But this year, Camila Cabello is debuting as an actor as Cinderella, a musical drama set on the backdrop of the modern world. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. What are your thoughts?