Do you feel Alia Bhatt's intimate scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi's script was cut for a fair reason?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be removing an intimate scene between Alia Bhatt and the male lead, Shantanu Maheshwari, from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Due to COVID issues, the scene has been omitted from the script. Regarding social distancing regulations and the possibility of spreading COVID, a source close to the film's creation revealed that the filmmaker wants to prevent physical closeness. They went on to say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali might employ another tactic in the film to portray closeness.

Do you think it would affect the film?

I feel, In these turbulent times, it's better to be safe than sorry. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filming, physical closeness will be avoided at all costs but He'll find a new approach to express romantic closeness.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is willing to wait as long as it takes for Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released on the big screen rather than on a streaming platform. While several filmmakers who previously said they would never work with OTT platforms have caved into the pressure put on them by COVID-19, Sanjay Leela Bhansali remains firm in his resolve.