Do you feel that the fate of 'Sooryavanshi' will impact Katrina Kaif's career?

After months of lockdowns and theatres being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatres are reopening across the country. Rohit Shetty directed and Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' will be the first major Bollywood film to open in the theatres.

While Akshay Kumar has been doing multiple films and has a stable career, Katrina seems to be facing a dip. Her film with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Zero' failed to impress the critics or the audience. Her last major film was 'Bharat'. where she had a brief role, like any other heroine in a Salman Khan film.

Though Katrina has an interesting lineup of films like Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Jee Le Zara, Katrina badly needs a hit to propel her career forward. Do you think the success or failure of Sooryavanshi might decide the course of her career?