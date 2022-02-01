Do you feel like it's time for Bollywood giants to do films solely made for OTT platforms?

Bhushan Kumar has announced that T-Series is going to produce films for OTT platforms with directors including Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, and Sanjay Gupta etc.

If T-Series is going to produce films for OTT platforms, do you think big Bollywood superstars like the Khans or Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh could cast in movies solely made for OTT platforms with no Box Office Release.

What are your thoughts?