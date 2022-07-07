Do you feel Ranveer-Deepika make a better couple than Alia-Ranbir?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have one of the best chemistries on screen as well as off-screen. The couple looks hot together but when it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, they look cute together. I oddly find Deepika and Ranbir and Alia and Ranveer as the perfect match if that even makes sense? It's cute how Alia has been manifesting her entier life to be with Ranbir and how Ranveer is so obsessed with Deepika. I think there is no comparison between Deepika and Ranbir's on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The couple looks perfect together like a puzzle that is fixed.