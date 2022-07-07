Do you feel that Shahid Kapoor's enthusiasm in Jersey was insufficient to match the unsuccessful execution?

Shahid Kapoor has enjoyed a number of achievements during the course of his career. Likewise, he has also experienced a number of failures. Jersey, his most recent picture, did poorly at the box office, and perhaps Kabir Singh did more harm than good. But first, let's talk about Jersey.





A Telugu movie with the same name that was well-received in South Indian cinema is Jersey, which is now available in Hindi. When it was ultimately approved for distribution on April 22, 2022, the movie endured various delays before performing well at the box office. Given how well received it was in the South, many people thought the movie would have performed better in Bollywood. It went live on Netflix a month later.





At no point in the movie did Shahid Kapoor's performance falter. He was possibly able to relate to Arjun Talwar's feelings because he was also the father of two lovely children. But despite the presence of strong actors like him and Mrunal Thakur, who plays Arjun Talwar's wife Vidya, the plot's execution fell flat.





The original South Jersey, which he also directed, did not have the same enchantment on film as Jersey, which was directed by him. And perhaps it is what hurt him, Shahid Kapoor, and the movie as a whole.





Recalling Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh once helped him reach new heights. Even though the movie received a lot of criticism, it was unquestionably a huge box office hit. But as Jersey's failure demonstrates, it's possible that the same audience that adored him so much turned against him. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Aditya in the 2007 film Jab We Met won over audiences, who frequently praised him as the ideal male. The "glorification of abuse" was something that disappointed Shahid Kapoor's followers about Kabir Singh, who was the exact opposite of it.





Shahid Kapoor is still a very good actor, as seen by his filmography, but it may be time for him to be more selective about the projects he takes on going forward. Who knows, maybe his OTT debut with Raj and DK will be a smashing success and show fans that he's not someone who prefers to watch from the sidelines. Shahid Kapoor must be true to himself, much like Arjun Talwar from Jersey, and time will show that he is a star that should not be disregarded. In the interim, we encourage his detractors to watch again Haider and Jab We Met in order to fully appreciate his acting abilities.