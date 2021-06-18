Do you have oily/sensitive skin? I’ve got the perfect gel moisturiser for you!

About a month ago I purchased sebamed Clear face care gel as my skin was going through a bad phase and its still healing due to all the changes that I’ve made in my skincare routine.

The ingredient list is quite good - Aqua, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Carbomer, Sodium Hydraoxide, Phenoxyethanol

So basically this gel is perfect for irritated, sensitive or a compromised skin barrier. Nowadays I mostly prefer oil-free moisturisers because I have combination skin and they suit me perfectly.

Coming to my experience, I use it in my am routine after my serum. The consistency is gel like, easily absorbs into the skin and doesn’t feel like you’ve applied anything.

The best part about this gel is that its fragrance free because my skin has become a bit sensitive over the time and that is why I’m always looking for fragrance free products.

I feel this gel has definitely helped in calming my irritated skin and kept it healthy and smooth.

Overall its a great gel to improve your damaged skin barrier, and to keep your skin soft and supple.