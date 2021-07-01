Do you like Kangana more as an actor or as a director?

No matter how much we get irritated and annoyed by Kangana and her political comments on social media , we can't deny the fact that she is a really talented and a brilliant actor.

Especially after her performance in 'queen' for which she even got a national award, she has indeed earned herself all the praise and appreciation.

Now that Kangana Ranaut is also trying her hands in directing it is really a tough call to select whether we like her as an actor or as a director. Needless to mention that Kangana's debut directorial movie 'Manikarnika' was beautifully directed.

And now our queen Kangana is all set to bring her second movie as a film maker called 'Emergency' based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana has also done a course on film making from New York Film Academy in 2014. Seems like she always thought to be a film maker.

Now that we have seen Kangana both as an actor and as a director, what do you like her more as?