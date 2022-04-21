Do you know about the arranged marriage story of the famous Bollywood actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh?

One of the famous Bollywood actors, Neil Nitin Mukesh, also chose the arranged marriage path. He surprised everyone with his wedding news and walked down the aisle on February 9, 2017, at a destination wedding in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was then followed by a lavish reception party on February 17, 2017, at J W Marriott in Juhu. Before the grand wedding, the two had a hush-hush Roka ceremony at a five-star hotel in 2016. The couple looked every bit royal in their wedding looks. Neil thought that there is nothing shocking about his arranged marriage and said, "There's nothing shocking about it. Sometimes we overlook things, which our parents don't and it's coming together of two families. And when you look into detailing, it makes more sense. It's a strong foundation."Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava