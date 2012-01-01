Do you know about the controversies of Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood currently. With so many successful films in his kitty and a jam-packed lineup of exciting films, Ranveer is in the best phase of his career. A man who is mostly known for his energetic off-screen persona and a unique sense of fashion, Ranveer has also had a fair share of controversies. Here is a list of some of them.

Band Baaja Baarat - Ranveer made his debut with Yash Raj Films 'Band Baaja Baarat.' It was reported that his father had paid a hefty sum to Yash Chopra for him to launch Ranveer and give him a three-film deal. Ranveer denied these allegations.

Ek Tha Tiger - After watching Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Ranveer tweeted that he felt the film was a 'bore' and saw that people outside the multiplex were asking for a 'tiger balm.'

Koffee With Karan - Ranveer had appeared along with Anushka Sharma in an episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. At one point, Ranveer asked her, "You want your ass pinched? I am right here'. This made Anushka very uncomfortable and shocked while Kjo laughed it off.

JJ Hospital - While promoting Gully Boy in 2019, Ranveer took the mic on stage and said: "Bagal mein apna JJ hospital haina, saala aaj raat itna awaaz karo k wahan k sab murde jaag jaye. Bole toh police aani mangti hai idhar, lekin fikar nahi karne ka tumhare bhai ka abhi word hai police mein bole apun bhi simmba hai baba. (Right next to us is JJ hospital, make so much noise that even the dead wake up. Don't worry if the police come here, I'm Simmba anyway.)