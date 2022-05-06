Do you know about Jhanvi Kapoor's secret LOVE?

Sridevi's darling daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town way before she had made her big Bollywood debut. And when she faced the camera for the first time in Dhadak, she was undoubtedly a sight to behold. Janhvi not just won hearts with her stunning looks and the impeccable acting skills that she got from her mommy, but her panache also made everyone go weak on their knees. The Dhadak star has always maintained a style statement and never misses a chance to send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out.

Be it for the shoot, workout sessions, airport looks or red carpet events, Janhvi has aced the art of making heads turn with her style statements. While her fashion sense is a thing in the industry, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress' stylish bags often grab the attention as well which range from around Rs 65K to over Rs 3 lakhs. Interestingly, Janhvi has got her love for luxurious bags from Sridevi who too was a big fan of luxury handbags.