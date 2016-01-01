Do you know about Kapoor family's newbie Zahan Kapoor who will make his debut with Faraaz?

The Kapoor family has given the Bollywood industry some of the biggest stars like Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir among so many others. Another Kapoor clan who is gearing up to make his mark on the silver screen is Zahaan Kapoor. He is the grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor. His father is Kunal Kapoor and his mother is Sheena Sippy, who is the daughter of film director Ramesh Sippy.





He will be making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming thriller 'Faraaz'. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by T-Series and Anubhav Sinha, the film is based on the Holey Artisan Cafe terrorist attack that took place in Bangladesh in July 2016.





Zahan is a very active theatre actor, just like his grandfather and has been part of several plays in the Prithvi Theatre. He also enjoys a decent fan following on social media where he often posts his pictures. Are you looking forward to his debut?