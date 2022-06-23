Do you know about the time when Lisa Kudrow became actually pregnant on the show, FRIENDS?
Lisa became pregnant whilst filming Friends and at her own request, saw her pregnancy incorporated into her character Phoebe Buffay also becoming pregnant. However Phoebe was pregnant with triplets and consequently, Lisa wore padding during the filming of later episodes of Season 4. Lisa's son Daniel was born on the night the final episode of the season was broadcast so wore more extensive padding prior to the birth of the triplets.