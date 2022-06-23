Do you know about the time when Lisa Kudrow became actually pregnant on the show, FRIENDS?

Kim Kardashian has been married three times since 2000. She married producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, when she was only 19 years old. The marriage lasted three years before she ended it in 2003. She dated Ray J which lead to her sex tape which was leaked online.





After some time Kim K started dating Reggie Bush which did not work out either She also married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, following their romance and engagement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Unfortunately, they divorced only 72 days after their wedding, and she filed for divorce in October 2011. After a protracted legal battle, they divorced in April 2013. She later revealed that she felt compelled to marry Humphries. "I just thought to myself, 'Holy s, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together.'" "I should get married," the KKW Beauty founder said in 2017 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think a lot of girls go through that phase where they freak out because they think they're getting old and have to figure out why all their friends are having children." It was more of the same." "I was feeling really low and down after my breakup, and he was like, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.'"





"He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," she revealed during the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. "I went with him and stayed with him, and that's where we began dating." I swear I fell madly in love with him the moment I landed and was there, and I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' This is how real life is, with love, fun, and genuine support. This is exactly what it is.'" Kardashian married the rapper in a lavish ceremony in Paris in 2014. The couple has four children: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019). (born in 2019).





Kimmy is now in love again With Pete Davidson, people are trying to assume how long will this relationship last?