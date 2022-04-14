Do you know about the time when Parveen Babi was featured on the cover of Time magazine?

Parveen Babi became the first Bollywood actress to be featured on the cover of Time magazine in July 1976! An Australian civil engineer fell in love with this beautiful face and decided to meet her. His name was Robert John Christo and he wanted to marry Parveen Babi! Having led a very colourful life, this man - Robert John Christo - had done a lot of odd jobs. For example, after completing his civil engineering in Sydney, he took on projects which involved supporting the military supply lines of the South Vietnamese army and working as a construction supervisor on the film sets of Apocalypse Now. Robert followed one aspiration after another: chasing after a lost spy ship, running an escort service, modelling for African beer, singing in rock concerts, and so on. Ultimately, the beautiful face on Time magazine brought him to Mumbai, India.