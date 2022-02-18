Do you know Alia Bhatt met her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari at a reality show before Gangubai Kathiwadi?

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is booming at the box office on its first day of release. Netizens found Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's hot chemistry exceptional shortly after the song, Jab Saiyaan, was released, among many other things to commend about the film. But did you know that Alia Bhatt met her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Shantanu Maheshwari on a reality programme years before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi? Fans would also be pleased to learn that the actress referred to Shantanu as a 'hottie.' Alia Bhatt visited the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9 set where Shantanu was one of the participants. Shantanu, the trained dancer, mesmerized Alia Bhatt with his stellar performance and received praise from Alia. After which Alia stated, "Shantanu, I know people call you cutie. But I want to say you are also a hottie." The compliment left the actor blushing and he promptly replied with a 'thank you'. Alia Bhatt further stated, "Your dance was so good. I just want to say – when you bent down backwards completely and then you came up – when we people shoot, a harness is used to make it possible. I have seen people do it on wires but you have done it just by yourself. Outstanding yaar."