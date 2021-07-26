Do you know Bigg Boss Season 15 will stream on the OTT platform- Voot?

Bigg Boss is returning with another season of drama, chaos, and everything on Voot. But do you know who will be hosting the show for OTT?





It's Karan Johar instead of Salman Khan this time. Bigg Boss contestants will be fighting for 6 weeks to enter the main show where Salman Khan will be there. Karan will be hosting the short span of episodes, adding some more spices to the drama. From Arjun Bijlani to Rhea Chakraborty to Shehnaaz Gill to Siddharth Shukla, a list of names is doing rounds over the Internet. It will be streaming from August 8.





What are your thoughts about Karan being the host and Bigg Boss going over the top?