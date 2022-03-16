Do you know BTS' Jungkook has changed his iconic Instagram username?

You heard it right! The iconic user name of BTS' Jungkook has been officially changed. The previous name gave birth to hilarious memes and a nickname for Jungkook, 'User Alphabet'. As of March 16 KST, the official username of our golden maknae is 'Jungkook.97' which is a combination of his name and his birth year. Well, this 'normal' username surely left ARMYs quite disappointed since the Alphabet guy will no more be valid.





Netizens shared their reactions to it and also speculated the reason behind this change. Many felt that the reason behind this could be that it takes a long time for Jungkook to log in with such a long username whereas some thought there may have been just too many accounts with that name now. Meanwhile, many fans expressed their sadness, "We shouldn't have made fun of him TT. Now it's too simple," "Abc guy, you will be missed..." "Abc guy is gone but now Jeom Jungkook has returned!"





If you are not aware, Jungkook's present username is Jungkook.97 which could be a wordplay since the idol's full name is Jungkook Jeon and in Korean '.' means Jeom, pronunciation of both the words is quite similar, hence the name. Well, we can never forget his olden name, it will forever be iconic!





Will you miss 'User Alphabet'?



