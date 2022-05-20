Do you know how Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajiv Kapoor are associated?

Ashutosh Gowariker claimed that he had admired Rajiv since the Rajiv's debut film.





"I had been a fan of Rajiv right from his debut film Ek Jaan Hai Hum, followed by Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Zabardast," Gowariker remarked, recalling Rajiv's legacy and association. Following Lagaan, I had the opportunity to meet him, and we have remained in contact throughout the years. I couldn't find the perfect material for him until Mridul suggested Toolsidas Junior, and man, am I glad Rajiv agreed to play him. It was a pleasure to work with him on the film. It's a shame he's not here today to see the praise he's receiving for his work. Thankfully, we had previously showed him the movie before he passed away."







