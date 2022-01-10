Do you know how much Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt got paid for RRR?

We all know that both the Bollywood celebs are playing a very brief role in the S S Rajamouli's movie RRR but they have got their fair share. Alia Bhatt has been paid the same amount which she normally takes from other Bollywood producers that is 9 crores. Her role is very short about 20 minutes even though she is the lead actress in the movie.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has got a tricky role. He is doing a guest appearance in the film and is almost the leading character in the film. He has worked for seven days in the film and for that he has been paid 35 crores.

Both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are audience baitors in Northern India thats the only reason S S Rajamouli the director has taken both the actor because RAM Charan and NTR won't be able to pull the audiences!