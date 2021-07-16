Do you know how much Bahubali fame Prabhas is getting paid for his role as Lord Rama in Adipurush?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently offered to play the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana and she faced a lot of backlash when she reportedly asked Rs 12 crore for the role. There were several hashtags trending like Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan and people were against the actress playing the role of Goddess Sita. Apparently, her fees was too much for playing such a holy role and she was even asked to work for free and be grateful that she got the opportunity to play the role of Goddess Sita.





Well, this post is for all those people who don't how sexist and intolerant they are. Bahubali fame Prabhas will playing the role of Lord Rama in his upcoming movie Adipurush. Pan-India super-star Prabhas is reportedly getting paid Rs 50 crores as his remuneration for the film. Now, Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita but we won't discuss her exact fees here because I don't want her to get unnecessary hate now but you can approximately guess her fees as well.





Hopefully, this article will open the eyes of all those trollers and haters who were unnecessarily spreading hate in the name of religious sentiments.







