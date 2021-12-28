Do you know how much money Kapil Dev and the team got for the 83 films?

Ranveer Singh's latest movie 83 is a remake of a historic event of the Indian cricket team first World cup win in 1983! The film came into theatres on December 24th and received an overwhelming response from the audience, for example, standing ovation and lots of cheerful voices in the theatres!

Well, those who have seen the film surely know that few of the real team members from 1983 were in the movie too!





According to the reports, before the film is created it is very important for the director to obtain all the rights to the film and also the individual stories of the characters on whom the story is based. Keeping this in mind the makers gave 15 crores to the original team members, whereas Kapil Dev got 5 crores for approval!