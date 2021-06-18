Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges for one sponsored IG post?

There’s something called as Instagram-rich Bollywood celebrities. Leading actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt among others charge close to a crore for sharing one sponsored post. The Instagram-paid-post fee only goes higher based on one's popularity. In 2019, social media company Hopper HQ had released an 'Instagram Rich List' which revealed how much celebrities charge per paid post and well, you are sure to be left amazed knowing the figure our desi girl charges for each sponsored IG post. Priyanka is perhaps the highest paid Bollywood celeb on Instagram. According to Hoppers HQ's 2019 list, Priyanka charges around Rs 1.80 crore per paid-post on the social networking site. That's because she has become a global icon, working in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with over 63 million followers to her credit.