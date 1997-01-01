Do you know how these celebrity couples first met?

There are many celebrity couples that restore our faith in love. But do you know how they actually met for the first time? Here's a look.





Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan - This power couple first met at a party in Delhi and SRK revealed in an interview that their first date was at a poolside club. SRK managed to get her number and called her home pretending to be her female friend.





Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan - Aish and Abhishek met on the sets of Aish's debut film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in 1997 but became friends only after their second film 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.' Their friendship turned into love and Abhishek proposed to her when they were filming 'Guru.'





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - This love story began with Nick DMing Priyanka on Twitter, "I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet." Her team apparently saw the message and urged her to text him back. Rest as they say is history.





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli - This popular couple first met on the sets of a Head & Shoulder commercial, which the two were shooting. Virat eased the mood by cracking a joke and the two started knowing each other after that.