How Ranveer Singh's fashion style is actually breaking gender stereotypes!

I personally like Ranveer Singh a lot and I am a great fan of him too… I do like his attitude towards fashion and styling. There is only one actor in India who breaks gender stereotypes by doing that and he is none other than, Ranveer Singh. I love the way he chooses his outfit and he finds his own uniqueness in this clothing. Gender stereotypes can't be changed with words but action can make a big change. "Action speaks louder than words", and he proves it!

If there is one male actor who is single-handedly defying gender stereotypes in fashion, it has to be Ranveer Singh. There indeed has been an evident change in the way actors are making an effort to style their wardrobe, but no one really goes as far as the Padmaavat actor does.