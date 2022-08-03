Do you know Liger sequel is on the cards?

The present focus of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is the promotion of their next movie Liger. With the same, Vijay will make his Bollywood debut. Ananya plays his love interest while Vijay assumes the role of a boxer. The connection between Vijay and Ananya has already earned admirers. On August 25, Liger is expected to be released. Vijay has provided some wonderful news in advance of the movie's release. A Liger sequel is planned, according to the actor.





Vijay Deverakonda said that the makers are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time.







