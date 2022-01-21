Do you know, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby was expected to arrive in April 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby girl into their family. The couple announced the news on social media, explaining that they have decided to become parents through surrogacy. According to the most recent sources, the kid may have come weeks ahead of plan.





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have decided to expand their family through surrogacy, but their baby wasn't due until April 2022. The surrogate gave birth to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby at a hospital in Southern California at 27 weeks, according to sources. This indicates the kid arrived almost 12 weeks ahead of schedule, according to the due date of April 2022. The infant is still in the hospital, according to the source, and will not be able to go home with her parents until she is well. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now parents to a daughter, according to sources. The couple has not verified the gender of their child.