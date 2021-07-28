Do you know that Priyanka Chopra faced bullying like every other teenager?

Piggy Chops faced racist bullying while attending an American High School when she was 15 years old. The torment of the bullies was so bad that she had to return to India to finish her education. â€˜â€™ I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at youâ€™â€™ says The sky is the pink star. "I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible,' " continues Chopra Jonas. "My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was." The Bollywood megastar, who has earned recognition in Hollywood was raised in India until she decided to move to the U.S at the age of 12. For three years she stayed with her relatives when she moved to NYC.