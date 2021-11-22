Do you know the reason why actress Rakul Preet opened about her relationship on social media?

On being asked, Rakul Preet talked about the reason due to which she had made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani Insta-official. Talking about the same, the actress said: ''I spoke about my personal life because I had to. I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it.”

Talking about their relationship, Jackky Bhagnani had shared a lovely picture with his ladylove on her 31st birthday to make it official. On October 10, 2021, Jackky had shared a picture in which we could see the lovebirds holding each other's hands. Alongside it, he had written: ''Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday."

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh had reposted the same picture on her IG handle and had confirmed their relationship.

She penned a note and had called Jackky her biggest gift of the year.

She had written: "Thank you, my heart. You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh nonstop, thankyou for being you! Here is to making more memories together."

Don't you think they look simply adorable together? What's your views on this couple? Do you think they will marry each other in future?