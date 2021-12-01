Do you know the reason why Heena Khan has seen more success after Bigg Boss than anybody else?

Just like Devoleena, Rashmi and Vikas, Heena did not win Bigg Boss in her season, Silpa Shinde did but despite that today, Heena has more work and more prosperity than anybody else except Shehnaz Gill that too for obvious reasons. But the reason why Heena is more respected than anybody of these is that she chose to maintain her dignity by participating once in Bigg Boss, unlike these so-called ‘wildcards’ who enter every new season. Due to this, fans forget their game and their journey in their season and tend to remember everything they do in the new season. And it's normal to have a bad game or a bad image in one season where good in another. Devoleena had an awful image in her season but it became disastrous every passing season she participated in. People would have forgotten about her ‘villainous’ and ‘envious’ behavior by now but now it seems as if she enjoys it. Rashmi had an endearing journey in Bigg Boss 13 and also got to be a part of the blockbuster season like BB 13. She was sympathized with by the audience when Salman revealed that her fiance is cheating on her. She was in the top 5 but now she doesn't stand a chance in Bigg Boss 15. All she does now is yell and fight and sound annoying. The audience is not enjoying her time in Bigg Boss 15. I am sure that she will become one of the hated contestants in the show. Vikas Gupta was given the tag of ‘mastermind’ in his season with Heena Khan and Shilpa Shinde but he lost his tag as the season passed by. He started to look like an idiot. After all this, the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss choose to show up as wild cards, just to ruin their image and hence they keep on doing the same for years without getting more work and Fame.