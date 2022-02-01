Do you know Shakun Batra hired an intimacy director to shoot intimate scenes for Gehraiyaan and to create a safe environment?

Dar Gai, an intimacy director from Ukraine, is now working on her first Bollywood production. Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, has been the buzz of the town since the first trailer was launched. Infidelity, adultery, betrayals, and devotion are all explored in this Shakun Batra directed film.





The film's teaser gives viewers a glimpse into the future feature, and it's safe to say that this appears to be the performers' most personal collaboration yet. So much so that a Ukrainian intimacy director was summoned. The creators of Gehraiyaan invited Dar Gai to come in and offer a psychologically and physically secure atmosphere.





Shakun Batra remarked in an interview that the execution of the product is not enough; it's also vital to consider how the performers feel during that execution, whether they feel psychologically comfortable or not.







