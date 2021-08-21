Do you know the song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' is not there in the film Bhuj?
The most sensational and controversial song of the year, Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De starring Nora Fatehi was not in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Did you know that?
Nora plays a RAW Agent's character, Heena Rehman. She works as a spy and enters Pakistan's territory to take revenge for her brother's death.
But honestly, I was waiting to see how the makers will put the song in the film. When I was watching the film I couldn't find the song. So, do you think they chucked it for controversy? What do you think?