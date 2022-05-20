Do you know the story of 'Slow Joe', whom Jackie Shroff is going to portray on-screen?

The late Goan musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha, well known as Slow Joe, was a former heroin addict and drug dealer who was born in Mumbai, abandoned by his family, heartbroken at 50, and travelled to Goa to clean up.

According to sources, Cedric de la Chapelle, a Lyon-based French singer, met Joe, then a frail 64-year-old scraping ends meet as a hotel room broker, during a trip to Goa in 2007. Joe sang for de la Chapelle, who was both a poet and musician. His voice impressed the Frenchman, who recorded some of his a cappella melodies. Back in France, de la Chapelle played Joe's tunes to Horizon Musiques music producer Olivier Boccon-Gibod, who was likewise sold. Slow Joe & The Ginger Accident was formed by de la Chapelle and Joe during trips to Goa.

The group's songs were performed for Jean-Louis Brossard, director of Transmusicales, one of France's largest music festivals, in Rennes, according to the news portal. Joe travelled to France, where the band performed at the 2009 Transmusicales, which was a huge success.

Slow Joe & The Ginger Accident published their debut album, 'Sunny Side Up,' in 2011, and the record's success was mirrored in a sold-out tour of France, which was followed by tours of Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and India. Joe's second album, 'Lost for Love,' was released to widespread acclaim in 2014, when he was 71 years old.

Joe died of a heart attack in May 2016, at the age of 73, after the trio had performed at more than 250 shows. The group's third album, 'Let Me Be Gone,' was released following his death in February 2017.











