Do you know we can watch Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom after 4 weeks on Amazon Prime?

Whoever couldn't go to watch Bell Bottom in theatres, please don't lose heart and hope. You can still watch it. Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor starring Bell Bottom released today in theatres but, you can stream it on Amazon Prime after 28 days from today.





This means it will premier on an OTT platform 4 weeks after its theatrical release breaking the usual norms of 8 weeks. The film is sold to the platform for Rs 75 crore. The movie is based on the life story of the RAW agent Bell Bottom who goes on a rescue mission to save members from a hijacked plane. Wait for a little bit longer to watch the movie on Amazon Prime.