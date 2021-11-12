Do you know what 2005 released, 'Park Avenue' is all about?

'Park Avenue (2005)', is a masterpiece directed by Aparna Sen, the film explores schizophrenia as a mental disorder. The story revolves around the relationship of two sisters living in Calcutta. The storyline depicts the condition of a schizophrenic patient and how the family deals with it.





Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment.





This movie introduced the audience with this mental disorder and is an initiative to make audience aware about mental health and presents quite seriously the difficulties seriously ill people can trigger for their families.





Also, Sen while admitting that the film has been based on someone close to her family, breaks most of the taboo attached with schizophrenia.





The film is also trying to expose the already existing attitude of society towards mentally ill people. It is here that cultivation of attitudes is based on attitudes already existing in the society and that the media simply take those attitudes and present them in a attractive new packaging to their audiences.





According to the director Aparna Sen: “15 Park Avenue is about the human situation that arises from the medical crisis. One of the basic themes in the film is the question of reality... the sick girl's reality and that of others around her. Who's to say which is more real? This is a question that has been bothering me for a long time. We're all searching for the core reality that we can't find."





Such conceptual movies are eye opener. What's your opinion on this movie?







