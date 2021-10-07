Do you know what goes in your everyday favorite makeup products? #BeautyTruthBomb

For a woman, an integral part of her grooming kit is her makeup essentials – a primer, foundation, lipstick, kajal, mascara, and eyeliner. Yes, a lot of harsh chemicals are used in them. Using such products regularly, prematurely ages the skin and causes many issues.

Here is a list of few chemicals that are used in makeup products:

Carbon Black

Carbon black is a dark black color powder that is used in cosmetics like kajal, mascara, and eyeliner as a pigment. Always look on a label – D & C Black No. 2, thermal black, furnace black, carbon black, and lamp black.

1, 4 Dioxane

This is one of the most harmful chemicals that is used in shampoos and liquid soaps. This is added to other chemicals to form them less harsh. Always look on a label – PEG compounds, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, chemicals that include – ceteareth, oleth, and xynol.

Butylated Compounds

These compounds are used in a variety of products like lip products, hair products, makeup, fragrance, sunscreen, and in many creams too. Always look on a label – BHA, BHT.

Fragrance

Many of the products include fragrance in it. But it should be avoided. They are found in most makeup, skincare, and hair care products. Always look on a label – perfume, essential blend oil, fragrance, aroma, and parfum.

Lead And Other Heavy Metals

Heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, iron, arsenic, and aluminum are found in eyeliner, blush, lipsticks, sunscreens, moisturizers, highlighters, foundations, and nail color. Always look on a label – chromium, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, Lead acetate, sodium hexametaphosphate, and thimerosal.