Do you know which legendary Bollywood stars had roots in Pakistan?

Here are 5 iconic Bollywood stars who have proved their worth through their legendary performances, who came from Pakistan at the time of Partition. Did you know they had roots back in Pakistan?

Rajendra Kumar

One of the greatest legends Bollywood ever had back in the 40s and 50s, Rajendra Kumar stepped into the film world with the movie Jogan. He was from Sialkot Punjab (British India).

Dilip Kumar

A legendary actor Dilip Kumar is also from the Province who fled to India at the time of Partition but garnered respect, love, and popularity for his work.

Raj Kapoor

The iconic Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar, North Western Frontier Province. But he proved his talent as an actor, director, producer and never stopped surprising us.

Yash Chopra

The great director Yash Chopra was born in the PWD division of the British Punjab administration in Lahore. He came back here and made masterpieces.

Gulzar

One of my favourite songwriters, Gulzar is from the Jhelum district which is now in Pakistan. He was born in a Sikh family, did you know that?

What do you think?