Do you know with whom Pratik Gandhi will feature in Hansal Mehta's next film?
After Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi has got an immense amount of popularity. Now he is all set with his new film, Six Suspects, to release on Disney+ Hotstar. In this film, he will be seen in a different avatar. But, not only this, Pratik is ready to star in Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh & Hansal Mehta’s next yet-to-be-titled film with Khushali Kumar.
Now, who is Khushali Kumar? Khushali is a very known face now, after being featured in many music videos, and she has already done her debut film shooting with R Madhavan, a psycho-thriller. Are you excited to see this fresh pair onscreen?