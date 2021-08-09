Do you know why Deepika Padukone dropped out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film?

Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project is the talk of the tinsel town. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were supposed to do the lead roles. But Deepika dropped out of the project. Yes, the magical trio remained incomplete. Do you know why?





Well, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Deepika asked for equal pay as that of her husband, Ranveer Singh. Now, who will replace her in the film Baiju Bawra? Also, do you think it would be excessive to see this trio for the fourth time?





Deepika has a lineup of movies with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and many others.