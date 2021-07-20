Do you know why Madhurima Tuli is upset with colors?

Recently Khatron Ke khiladi season 11 got on aired on colors and this year we can see many contestants from Bigg Boss as part of Khathron too. Apparently the makers have decided to make this year's khatron a bit comedic too and so the contestants have been acting, creating and recreating certain funny moments from the past.

If you watch Bigg Boss then you must be aware of the famous 'frying pan' incident that happened with Madhurima and Vishal on the show, As Vishal is also a part of Khatron he was asked to recreate that incident in a very light and funny manner. But it looks like Actor Madhurima Tuli found it offensive.

She has therefore uploaded a video on social media where she slams colors for bringing that incident come up again and again. She says she is upset and disappointed. She further adds "You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realizing it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that"

Do you think Madhurima's reaction to all this is justified?