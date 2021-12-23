Do you know why MCU films don't have a repeated criticism?

Nor Pandemic nor Endgame has not put a stop to the ever-increasing MCU saga with Marvel releasing multiple hit shows on Disney + and at the same time having a carnival at the box offices with their 4 films that were released this year!

However, the one thing that people always tend to not notice is how MCU doesn't give their audiences much room to repeat the similar criticism which was done in their earlier films!

The reason for that is clearly their ability to listen to their audiences! I have no clue whether they have a team that monitors how their fans react to their movies and what they want next or not but with every film we get, we just realize how Marvel always listens to what we(audiences) want, like, or dislike for their films!





For example, "MCU's villain problem" - solved with Josh Brolin's Thanos or Jake Gyllenhall's Mysterio





"MCU films being too light-hearted"- solved with Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame

This has the only why MCU as a whole works its charm in every way they can because they genuinely listen to their fans!