Do you know why Ranbir Kapoor doesn't laugh on camera?

Ranbir Kapoor is considered a heartthrob by many. While some people find his smile really charming, many wonder why he doesn't really laugh in front of the cameras. He usually maintains a calm demeanor and often smiles but refrains from laughing.





Ranbir and Anushka Sharma were promoting 'Bombay Velvet' in 2015 at 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' When asked about his always serious face, Ranbir mentioned that it comes naturally to him as his resting face has an inherent sadness to it. He then talked about how his laughter is soundless which is why he doesn't laugh on camera that much. "My laughter does not have any sound, and for films, laughter without a sound [ …] doesn’t make sense so I have to put a sound and when I add a sound, I sound like a donkey.”





Well, that's interesting to know since Ranbir feels that his laughter might become a butt of the joke. We would want to know what Alia Bhatt thinks about his soundless laughter. On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the superhero film 'Brahmastra', which has been in the making for a long time. He will also feature in YRF's 'Shamshera' and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal.'