Do you know why Rishi Kapoor was chosen for Bobby instead of Rajesh Khanna?

During an interview, Rishi Kapoor revealed that many people think that "Bobby" was made by Raj Kapoor to launch him but in reality, "Bobby" was made for paying the debts of "Mera Naam Joker". The "Bol Radha Bol" actor also revealed that Raj Kapoor wanted to cast Rajesh Khanna in the teenage love story but he didn't have enough funds for that.





I've always held the opinion that he was underrated as an actor. He was phenomenal in portraying Qawaalis on screen and was an unparalleled romantic actor. He could have been in production, direction, event management, business or any other vocation of his choice. As an actor as well he has always done a great job.