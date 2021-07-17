Do you know your favourite gifting brand has entered into beauty and personal products?

Gift and greeting cards company has announced its venture into the personal care and beauty brand segment to expand its business. They have partnered with 45 brands which range from haircare, skincare, cosmetics, bath and body care, fragrance and scents, and even baby care too. The brands such as Mamaearth, Skinn By Titian, The Man Company, Ajmal Perfumes, and Beardo. Also, they are opting for Rs. 200 crores for both online and offline channels for their new venture. These all products will be available on the portal named – Archiesbeauty.com and also, they are expanding their network over 200 Archies stores to sell beauty and personal care brands. They will be introducing the dedicated stores for its new segment by next year. The products will be priced between Rs. 999 to Rs. 1499. The company’s target is to sell combo and beauty-related gifting sets that are affordable in price.