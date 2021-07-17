Do you love watching Rom-coms? Here are 5 movies that you can binge-watch on Lionsgate Play

I think we are too dependent on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar that we tend to forget about other OTT platforms. Lionsgate Play is one of them which streams good content with unique storylines, and here are 5 rom-com movies for you to watch.





Long Shot

Do you believe that opposite attracts? Then watch Long Shot, a film filled with romance. A journalist and a politician's love story for you.





Hope Springs

Meryl Streep featuring Hope Springs is a fun-filled romantic movie. The film is about a couple who has been married for decades, and the wife tries to spice up their marriage, seeks help from a counsellor in a small town of Great Hope Springs.





Love Life

You might kiss some wrong guys, or in the case of princesses-frogs to recognise your actual prince. This Anna Kendrick starring film has the same kind of storyline. Watch this beautiful, romantic movie with your partner to set the mood.





Laws of Attraction

Two divorce attorneys, Audrey Woods and Daniel Rafferty, who only know how love can go in different ways, come together for one case and travel to Ireland. There they discover an Irish celebration and find themselves married the next day. Now, what is going to happen to them?





The Wedding Planner

Jennifer Lopez, starring 'The Wedding Planner'- is a movie where a wedding planner falls in love with a doctor who is the groom in the biggest wedding she has ever planned. Now, what will she do? Watch this movie.





Will you give these a watch?